COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Voting is over in Ohio’s 15th congressional district in a special primary election Tuesday to determine who will advance to November’s general election.

Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are seeking to take the seat vacated by Steve Stivers, who resigned earlier this year.

The district includes portions of Downtown and western Columbus, Hilliard, Grove City, Upper Arlington, Wilmington, London, Grandview Heights, and Plain City.

The general election will take place Nov. 2.