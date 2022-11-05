COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are just three days left until Election Day with polling showing a change to one race on the ballot.

The gap in the U.S. Senate race between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan is getting a bit wider just before Election Day.

In an NBC4-Emerson College and The Hill poll from early October, Vance held less than a one-point lead, with 8.5% of voters still undecided. However, polling conducted by Emerson College between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 shows that 51% of Ohio voters support Vance and 43% support Ryan, giving Vance an eight-point lead with 4% of voters still undecided.

Polling conducted by FiveThirtyEight has also shown a statistical dead heat for much of the campaign, with the lead between the candidates rotating, but as of Nov. 4, Vance has just under a four-point lead.

In the meantime, both candidates continue to make stops across Ohio, presenting their final arguments to voters.

“I can just tell you that Ohioans, with me, are going to have a straight shooter,” Ryan said. “They’re going to have someone who tells them the truth and someone who works in their best interest. And that may not always be with a Democratic proposal, it may be a Republican proposal. I’ll help with that if I think it’s in the best interest of the state and that’s all I can promise.”

“I think you just have to be who you are and at the end of the day, accept that some people are going to disagree with you on some fundamental issues, but the final argument I’m making down the stretch here is that Tim Ryan had his chance, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi had their chance and it just hasn’t worked,” Vance said.

Boards of elections across Ohio are open Sunday and Monday for early voting, but hours are short on both days. On Election Day, all polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more on the elections, including information on all the candidates as well as how to cast your vote either early or this Tuesday, click here.