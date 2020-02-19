Poll shows clear frontrunner as Democrats prepare for debate

Your Local Election HQ

Watch our pre-debate coverage right here at 8:30 p.m, then watch the debate live at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

Posted: / Updated:

YLEH voter guide

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

(NBC News)  As the Democratic presidential candidates gather in Las Vegas, a question is lingering over the debate stage: is Michael Bloomberg’s $300 million bet beginning to pay off?

The billionaire is spending his own money to launch a campaign which to this point  hasn’t really been tested.

The frontrunners are now taking swipes at the former New York Mayor.

“I think he has to answer for his treatment of others, for his language and above all for an attitude that seems to have dismissed the humanity of a lot of people,” Pete Buttigieg said prior to the debate.

Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, is calling Bloomberg an “egomaniac billionaire.”

Five of the Democratic hopefuls will get the chance to challenge Bloomberg face-to-face for the first time Wednesday night, but he may not be the only target.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders is the clear national frontrunner with a double digit lead over the field, and what amounts to a four-way tie for second place.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2vM29sH

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools