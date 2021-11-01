For what you need to know on Election Day, visit NBC 4’s general election voters’ guide.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Voters in the 15th Congressional District will elect a new representative Tuesday.

Leading up to Election Day, NBC 4 is bringing you results from the Emerson College/NBC4 scientific poll.

Some of those poll questions asked how voters feel about policy decisions and not just those who are making them.

The poll results show Republican Mike Carey leading Democrat Allison Russo by 11 points in the race for a district that leans heavily Republican.

During the poll, voters were asked about the contentious issue of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Recently, President Joe Biden announced a nationwide vaccine and testing requirement for businesses with at least 100 employees.

The poll asked voters if they supported a vaccine mandate. Of those polled, 48 percent said they do not support a vaccine mandate, while 37 percent said they did. Fourteen percent said they were unsure or had no opinion on the policy decision.

The split response is similar to previous questions in the poll.

“I think that, in many ways, we’ve gone overboard with some of this,” said Canal Winchester resident Dave Stock.

“The truth is I’m so grateful I don’t have to make those decisions,” said Hilliard resident Sharon Grenier. “I think it’s hard to be in leadership; the governor, the school board, anywhere.”

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.