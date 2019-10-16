Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
U.S. & World
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Fighting 126
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Breaking down the Democratic debate
Top Stories
FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate
PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville
LIVE BLOG: Democratic Debate in Westerville
WATCH: Protesters take to the streets ahead of debate
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Protecting your plants from frost
Top Stories
Wind, rain showers, chilly temps on tap for Wednesday
Top Stories
Another nice fall day; showers arrive tonight
Frosty in spots tonight, big swing in temps Tuesday
A cool start to the week
Mild end to the weekend
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
AP Midseason All-America Team: OSU places five players on first, second teams
Top Stories
Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin game to start at noon Oct. 26
Buckeyes take on Northwestern in rare Friday night game
Buckeyes in the NFL: Week 6
Browns fall to Seahawks rally, 32-28
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Three Ways Macy’s is Making Your Shopping Experience Better
Top Stories
Join the Club to Maintain a Youthful Appearance
Top Stories
Don’t Let Indecision be the Thief of Opportunity in Business
Time to Shop and Compare Medicare Advantage Plans
Fall Skincare from Mukha Spa
BrockStrong Foundation on a Mission of Kindness
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville
Your Local Election HQ
Posted:
Oct 15, 2019 / 10:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2019 / 10:03 PM EDT
Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, listens as former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer answers a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Former Vice President Joe Biden during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg react on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke raises his hand as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) answers a question during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former housing secretary Julian Castro react on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) react on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WESTERVILLE, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg react on stage during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. A record 12 presidential hopefuls are participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Interactive Radar
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Panera employee fired after posting video exposing how mac and cheese is made
Live Debate Coverage
Casting company needs thousands of extras for two major movies filming in Northeast Ohio
Police: Three shot, fourth injured in Linden
‘I Love Lucy’ premiered 68 years ago today
Today's Central OH Forecast
Wind, rain showers, chilly temps on tap for Wednesday
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa