Otterbein to host next Democratic Presidential debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Democratic Party’s next presidential debate will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville.

The debate will happen on October 15, and potentially October 16, if needed. It will be moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Marc Lacey of the New York Times.

“What we’ve seen in the suburbs of Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and other cities mirrors what has happened in places like Harris County, Texas, and Orange County, California — suburban voters, particularly women, are backing Democratic candidates in response to the broken promises and toxic agenda of Donald Trump,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper.

“In 2018, Ohio House Democrats flipped six seats from red to blue, and those pickups came in suburban communities like Westerville. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s seven-point victory was powered not just by traditional Democratic voters, but by historic gains in our suburbs. Trump is underwater in Ohio — his net approval rating here has dropped 19 percentage points since he took office — and a primary cause is that suburban voters are fleeing the Republican Party in droves.”

The format will be announced at a later date.

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com’s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.

The upcoming Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University represents a significant opportunity for the Westerville community, the city said in a statement Friday.

“It’s an honor to be tapped for such a prominent event in our nation’s political process,” said City Manager David Collinsworth. “We look forward to the global visibility it will bring our community.”

Westerville is no stranger to the national stage. In the early 20th century, the Anti-Saloon League based its headquarters in Westerville for its nationwide campaign to ban the sale of alcohol as part of the Prohibition movement.

According to the city’s statement, Westerville has served as a stopping point for major candidates and political figures in nearly every presidential election cycle including John McCain, Mitt Romney, and First Lady Michelle Obama.