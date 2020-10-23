Otterbein students weigh in on last presidential debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — On the Otterbein University campus, students were watching the debate closely, especially with election day right around the corner.

Students watched, socially distanced with masks, along with their peers on campus and most agreed the debate was much more ‘presidential” than the first debate, which took place at Otterbein University.

“I think after the first debate, it left a lot of people in disarray and not understanding what the candidates were trying to get across,” said Zach Thompson. “I think this time the commissioner did a good job with some of the rules they laid down. I think it’s gone by a little better than last time.”



Students also said they believe muting the microphones really helped with control.

and added this debate could possibly sway some last-minute voters.

“There may be people who have an idea of who they want to vote for but are waiting for that confirmation from these debates and things like that,” said Lindsey Payton.

About 45 students were allowed to watch to ensure social distancing.

“I hope that anyone who is undecided can get the information they need out of this one and in today’s world it’s not too difficult to get information with social media but I hope this debate will answers those voters’ questions and give them the decision factors they need,” said Thompson.