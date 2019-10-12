Otterbein graduate to sing National Anthem at Democratic debate Tuesday

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Otterbein University graduate will perform the National Anthem at the Democratic Presidential Debate Tuesday.

Jordan Donica graduated in 2016 from Otterbein’s musical theater and dance program.

“I’m honored to be coming back to Otterbein to be a small part of a historic event for our country and for the University. I look forward to hearing more on policy from each candidate, and hope this is a step in the direction of civility for the United States and the world,” Donica said.

Donica made his Broadway debut immediately after graduating, starring in the Broadway production of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Donica is currently starring as Jordan, a law student/amateur boxer in the upcoming second season of the CW’s “Charmed.” He recently guest starred on the award-winning police procedural drama “Blue Bloods.”

In addition to his theater and TV work, Jordan was featured at the Washington National Opera gala at The Kennedy Center, the Pasadena Symphony, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. He most recently starred as Lancelot in Lincoln Center Theater’s gala production of Camelot opposite Lin Manuel Miranda. Jordan was featured at the American Songbook Hall of Fame celebration at the invitation of Michael Feinstein. He is currently at work writing his musical, Bully, which will debut next year.