Otterbein grad to perform National Anthem before Tuesday debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A rising Broadway and television star will be one of the first to take the stage at the Rike Center ahead of Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

Jordan Donica graduated from Otterbein University in 2016. Since then, he has appeared in “The Phantom of the Opera” and “My Fair Lady” on Broadway, as well as the west coast premiere of “Hamilton.” He is now a regular on the television show “Charmed.”

Donica said he got a call from Otterbein to perform the National Anthem a few weeks ago, and he knew he had to accept the offer.

“He [the caller] was just like ‘we pitched you to sing the National Anthem,’ which I was shocked — I was absolutely shocked by,” Donica said.

While Donica has returned to campus a couple of times since graduating, he recognizes that this is a unique opportunity.

“This is pretty historic, like at least for us, and so to be a small part of it is really a blessing,” he said.

According to CNN officials, more than 1,500 spectators will be in the audience for the debate, which carries a historical significance of its own.

“There have never been 12 candidates on a debate stage, in American history, at least as far as we are aware,” said Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington Bureau Chief. “The last time there were more than 10 candidates was in 2015, at the Reagan Library, so we’re making a little history here at Otterbein tonight.”

The debate begins at 8 p.m.

