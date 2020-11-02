OSU expert warns calls of fraudulent election results could stoke unrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As polls close on election day, millions of Ohioans will be anxiously awaiting the results, but will voters accept them when they are here?

Experts said if they don’t, it could set a dangerous precedent.

“Systematic voter fraud is very, very rare; we just don’t see that in American elections, so it’s been troubling to see so many people questioning the results,” said Nathaniel Swigger, associate professor of political science at Ohio State University.

Despite rumors of voter fraud, a record number of Ohioans have voted early this year and some say they trust the results, but don’t know if others will.

“I’m confident… in the results and in our elections process. I just hope we have an end to it, it doesn’t drag out. I hope whoever wins, wins by a landslide,” said Franklin County voter Amanda Dopner.

Swigger said it’s possible protests or even violence breaks out after the election results are in.

“I am a little worried about violence or protesting. I think we should accept the results fair and square, no matter who wins,” said Katie Harris, a voter in Franklin County.

Over the weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine called for Ohioans to unify after the election and has said Ohioans will accept the results no matter who wins the presidential election.

Swigger said it could all depend on how big of a win one candidate has or how the candidates act after the race is over.

“If political leaders signal the election is fraudulent, a lot of people are going to believe that. If political leaders believe the results, accept the results of the election, people will be more likely to accept the results of the election,” said Swigger.

The race in Ohio remains tight. On Monday, in a Quinnipiac University poll, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by four points.