COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is a week away, but there’s still time to cast your ballot beforehand.

County boards of elections have ramped up early voting hours in the final week before Nov. 7. In addition to local liquor license proposals, library levies and school bond issues, Ohioans will vote on two statewide issues this election: Issue 1, to establish a constitutional right to abortion, and Issue 2, to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and over.

Nearly 385,000 Ohioans have voted as of Oct. 26, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. More than 236,000 people have voted in person at their county boards of elections.

Voting by mail

Absentee ballot request forms must be received by county boards of elections by 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, either by mail or in person. Once you receive your absentee ballot, you have until Nov. 6 to send it in the mail or by the time polls close on Nov. 7 to return in person. Mailed absentee ballots have until Nov. 13 to arrive at elections boards.

Voting early in-person

Early voting times, Oct. 31 – Nov. 5

Oct. 31: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 1-3: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Voting on Election Day

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast their ballots. The Franklin County Board of Elections recommends confirming your polling location by checking your voter record here or by calling 614-525-3100.

Ohio requires a form of photo identification to vote in person. Valid forms of photo ID include:

Ohio driver’s license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

U.S. military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

You need a valid photo identification to vote in person but not to vote by mail. Valid IDs include an Ohio driver’s license, U.S. passport or passport card, a U.S. military ID, an Ohio ID card, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID or an Ohio National Guard ID.

Ohio’s Boards of Elections

Voters are encouraged to visit their county board of elections website (see below) for further information or to report issues, and to find out what issues or candidates they will be voting for.

Other resources

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote