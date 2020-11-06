Ohio’s gerrymandered districts to be redrawn for 2022 election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio’s 2020 Election wrapping up, some are looking to the next battle brewing.

It’s almost time for redistricting in the Buckeye State.

“We have very badly gerrymandered maps both for the state legislature and for congress,” said

Dr. Richard Gunther, professor emeritus of political science at Ohio State University.

Ohio’s maps are widely considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country, but with new rules and regulations, the next round of maps may look very different.

“I’m virtually certain it will be significantly different from what we have. Whether it’s going to be entirely fair or not is something that remains to be seen,” Gunther said.

This process will begin once the census results are released next year. At that point, the state will know how many congressional seats it holds.

Unlike the last time maps were drawn, there are now more restrictions and rules that attempt to make districts more competitive, fair, and compact.

“It’s hard to imagine drawing a map that would be less competitive than it is now, so just with the shape of the voters in this state, we’re almost certainly going to see one or two swing districts emerge from this process,” said Nathaniel Swigger, associate professor of political science at Ohio State University.

Swigger said it’s Ohioans who benefit or suffer from how a map is drawn.

“It encourages their representatives to be more responsive to them because politicians do the things that they do because they care about being reelected,” Swigger said.

Once the new maps are complete, the first election where voters will use them is in 2022.