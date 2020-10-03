Ohio voting begins Tuesday, with registration cutoff Monday

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Monday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Once registered, voters have the option to vote early in person, to request a mail-in absentee ballot or to wait and vote at their precinct on Election Day.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon on Oct. 31, but election and postal officials are urging people not to wait that long if they want their ballot to arrive on time.

As of Sept. 29, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says county election boards had received more than 2 million absentee applications.

