COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This year’s primary election is facing unprecedented challenges, specifically related to the redistricting process.

Several maps determining who will run for Ohio’s General Assembly seats have been rejected by Ohio Supreme Court, leaving some races off the May 3 ballot.

Voters are facing some uncertainty. Will the general assembly vote to move the date or pay for two primaries?

“There’s just so many moving parts you can’t make everybody happy, so what do you do?” said Sonja Walker of Reynoldsburg.

One of those moving parts is the redistricting process.

The Ohio Supreme Court has tossed out one U.S. congressional and three statehouse map plans. A second U.S. congressional map drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission is currently facing a lawsuit in the Ohio Supreme Court, while the commission takes steps to create a fourth set for statehouse districts.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has already said races for the Ohio Senate and House can’t be done on May 3 because of this.

“I think there’s a balance between making sure people have a say, but also you don’t want your money to just go, all the money go out the window,” said Trevor Ferguson from Madison County.

So far for the 2022 primary, the General Assembly has appropriated $9.2 million — $9 million to pay overtime for election workers and other costs associated with the May 3 time crunch and $200,000 specifically to pay for expedited postage for military ballots.

What’s still up for debate is will we have one primary or two?

“It’s in the $15-$25 million range to conduct an additional primary,” LaRose said last month about the cost of a second primary election.

Ferguson wasn’t sure what he would prefer — a split primary or moving back the date.

“I’m not sure where it will go, to be honest with you, but more voice and more people I heard, I think it’s a good thing,” he said.

Walker said she’d like to have more time to know where candidates are running and to learn about them, but the cost is a concern for her.

“That’s a lot of money. I don’t know where you get it all from — probably doesn’t come easy,” she said.

Democrat and Republican House leaders were asked about the primary date Tuesday morning.

Representative Allison Russo said she’s not aware of any pending legislation or amendments to change the primary date at this time.

Speaker Bob Cupp said that he doesn’t believe there is a plan yet.