COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s election day, again. Ohio is running a second primary after statehouse races did not make it on the ballot in May because of the redistricting process.

Many voters said they did not have to wait in line to cast their ballots, expecting to see low turnout at the polls.

For Leslie Torres, voting in Ohio’s second election was a breeze.

“So far, it was great. There was no line — easy peasy with two children,” Torres said.

Torres voted in Grandview Heights, where there was a trickle of voters coming in for the day, including Emily Haidet.

“I kind of figured it would be light in terms of number of people here, but yeah, I’m always trying to vote when I can,” she said. “So happy to be here and turn out for local elections.”

Workers at one precinct in Grandview said it had 38 people come out to vote between 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and 10:45 a.m.

In Upper Arlington, the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church polling location saw a little more traffic with 170 people stopping before 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

“What we’re seeing is, unfortunately, low turnout but as you’ve seen at this polling location, there’s a steady stream of voters coming in — Ohioans are serious about their civic duty,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who cast his ballot at Holy Trinity Luther Church.

If you look at early voter turnout data from the Secretary of State’s office, you can seek stark differences between the May and August primaries.

For the May primary, 137,728 people cast ballots during early voting. When it comes to the August primary, 66,568 people voted early.

“There’s no such thing as an unimportant election,” LaRose said. “The decisions you make today set not only the future of your state but also of your party.”

When it came to the idea of having to come out for two primary elections this year, voters had this to say:

“Always important to weigh in,” said Jim Collier of Upper Arlington. “Always important.”

Torres added, “I’ll do what I have to do.”