Ohio shatters early voting record

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, people bundled against the cold stand in a slowly moving line to cast early votes at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. Early voting ends in Ohio on Monday, Nov. 2. A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As early voting comes to an end, more than 3.4 million Ohioans have voted early or cast their absentee ballots, shattering all previous records.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio never passed 2 million total votes in the early voting period. With 243,023 absentee ballots still outstanding, the state’s early vote total is already 180 percent of the previous early vote record.

The number of Ohioans who have already voted is 60 percent of the total number of votes in the entire 2016 general election, LaRose said in a press release.

“Ohioans have refused to listen to the fear mongers who have spent months trying to convince them that it’s hard to vote – they’re proving it’s easy with every record broken,” LaRose said. “As ballots mailed on time continue to come in over the next ten days, Ohioans should rest assured that each legally cast ballot will be counted and their voice will be heard.”

As of Monday afternoon, 1,339,764 Ohioans have voted early in-person. For comparison, at the same point in 2016, 661,549 voters had visited their early vote center to cast their ballot.

According to LaRose’s office, 2,071,699 absentee ballots have been returned as of the end of the day Monday. A total of 3,785,827 absentee requests were received by county boards of elections statewide.

It is these early votes and returned absentee ballots that will be the first counted across the state.

On Tuesday, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters wanting to vote in person should go to their local polling place.

However, voters wanting to drop off their absentee ballots need to do so at their county board of elections.