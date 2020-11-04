Ohio shatters 2008 election record with more than 5.8 million votes cast

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 file photo, people bundled against the cold stand in a slowly moving line to cast early votes at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. Early voting ends in Ohio on Monday, Nov. 2. A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The unofficial results from the election show 5,812,804 Ohioans voted in the 2020 General Election, breaking the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in 2008.

There are still more than 150,000 outstanding absentee ballots and more than 150,000 provisional ballots that, if legally cast, will be included in the final official results to be released upon final certification on or before November 28th.

“The old saying from my time in the military is ‘You sweat in peacetime so you don’t bleed in battle,'” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “Partnering with the bipartisan county boards of elections, we sweated throughout the spring and summer to boost participation in early voting opportunities, make sure voters were safe, voting systems were secure, and enough poll workers trained and ready. And it worked. Ohio shattered the record and voters proved it’s easy to make your voice heard in the Buckeye State.”