COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio is on track to surpass 8 million registered voters Tuesday as Secretary of State Frank LaRose travels the state to promote National Voter Registration Day at various events throughout the Buckeye State.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Ohio is Oct. 11, which can be done online, at any public library, or at the BMV.

To register to vote in person or online you need:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Name

Date of Birth

Address

Last four digits of your Social Security number

“It only takes a minute or two to [register to vote online],” LaRose said.

LaRose’s office has also partnered with hundreds of barber and beauty shops as well as breweries, distilleries, and wineries in Ohio to promote voter registration this summer and fall.

“We have this initiative called ‘Raise a Glass to Democracy.’ It started in 2020… one way [to get people registered to vote] is to catch them when they’re already interested in talking politics,” LaRose explained. “It’s a great time-honored American tradition to talk about politics over your favorite drink with friends, but if you’re not registered to vote, then talk is all you can do.”

CLICK HERE to register to vote in Ohio and call 877-767-6446 if you need assistance.

