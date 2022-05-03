Full 2022 Results County by County Results Statewide Results Athens County Coshocton County Crawford County Delaware County Fairfield County Fayette County Franklin County Guernsey County Hardin County Hocking County Knox County Licking County Madison County Marion County Morgan County Morrow County Perry County Pickaway County Pike County Ross County Union County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will win Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, the Associated Press projected just before 8 p.m., as vote tabulations continue in the higher-profile and more competitive Republican race.

A Youngstown-area congressman since 2003, Ryan easily shook off a progressive challenge from former Obama consumer protection official Morgan Harper and a longshot bid from Columbus activist Traci Johnson.

Results as of the AP’s call showed Ryan with 73% of the vote, followed by Harper (17%) and Johnson (10%), with about 50,000 votes counted.

A winner has yet to be declared on the Republican side. The crowded GOP Senate primary drew big money, big moments and big-name endorsements since campaigning began more than a year ago after Rob Portman announced his retirement.

Cincinnati-area venture capitalist and author JD Vance, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, leads as of 8 p.m. with 27% of the vote, ahead of state Sen. Matt Dolan (22%) and former state treasurer Josh Mandel (22%).

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, applauds as former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and Columbus-area business owners Neil Patel and Mark Pukita round out the field in that order.

The last poll before Election Day, a Trafalgar Group survey completed Sunday, had Vance with a slight lead over Dolan and Mandel. Dolan was only candidate disavowed by Trump, while the rest of the field openly sought his support.

This story will be updated as results come in.