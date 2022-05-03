COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will win Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, the Associated Press projected just before 8 p.m., as vote tabulations continue in the higher-profile and more competitive Republican race.
A Youngstown-area congressman since 2003, Ryan easily shook off a progressive challenge from former Obama consumer protection official Morgan Harper and a longshot bid from Columbus activist Traci Johnson.
Results as of the AP’s call showed Ryan with 73% of the vote, followed by Harper (17%) and Johnson (10%), with about 50,000 votes counted.
A winner has yet to be declared on the Republican side. The crowded GOP Senate primary drew big money, big moments and big-name endorsements since campaigning began more than a year ago after Rob Portman announced his retirement.
Cincinnati-area venture capitalist and author JD Vance, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, leads as of 8 p.m. with 27% of the vote, ahead of state Sen. Matt Dolan (22%) and former state treasurer Josh Mandel (22%).
Investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken and Columbus-area business owners Neil Patel and Mark Pukita round out the field in that order.
The last poll before Election Day, a Trafalgar Group survey completed Sunday, had Vance with a slight lead over Dolan and Mandel. Dolan was only candidate disavowed by Trump, while the rest of the field openly sought his support.
