Ohio residents from both sides out for Pence visit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Vice President Mike Pence rolled down the street, supporters and protestors chanted loud and clear.

Some people, like Kathy Burgess, made her presence known.

“We can’t change the minds of these people or the hearts of these people, but we can change the laws and we have got to get Trump out,” Burgess said.

Others were standing peacefully, holding signs and expressing that this may be their last time to voice concerns and spread one simple message.

“I want people to think about the two choices that we have and these last four years have been really rough,” Linda Strapp said.

Strapp says she did ask others to come out and stand by her side this afternoon.

“They said they’re tired and I get it,” she said. “I get it and I think this whole country is just very tired.”

Vendors set up selling gear ahead of the rally and well into the afternoon.

Trump supporters like Mark Miller got some gear to show support for Vice President Mike Pence.

“I want to keep the enthusiasm up so there is a big huge red wave come that first Tuesday in November,” he said.

Miller said he showed up because he believes this election may be the most pivotal election in our country’s history.

“It’s been a long election season, but it’s not tiring, no, this is the future of our country,” he said.

Ladona Love came out to rally in support of Pence and the Trump Administration hours before the event even began.

“We’re so proud of Donald Trump,” she said. “America is a melting pot and we must come together honoring each other.”

And as election season comes to an end, these people believe no matter what side you may be on, it is still important to have a presence, no matter how big or small.

“I had to come out, we have one last time,” explained Strapp.

Most of the people, including Strapp, believe most people already know who they will be voting for this presidential election, but it’s always important to make your voice heard.