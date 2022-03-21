CLEVELAND (WJW)– The top five Ohio Republican candidates vying to replace longtime Sen. Rob Portman will face each other Monday ahead of the upcoming primary.

The field of Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and JD Vance will debate at FOX 8 News.

The hour-long debate can be viewed on Nexstar stations across the Buckeye state. Those stations are WDTN 2 News in Dayton, NBC4 in Columbus, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville and FOX 8 News. The debate will also stream on each station’s website.

It’s hosted by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and FOX 8’s Joe Toohey.

Each candidate will get 60 seconds to answer a question. If there is a follow-up question or rebuttal, the candidate will have 30 seconds to respond and 15 seconds for clarification, if needed. A bell will ring when their time is up.

A February poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed 39% of Republican primary voters are undecided. Gibbons led GOP voters with 22%, followed by Mandel with 15%.

During Monday’s debate, you’re invited to tweet your reaction using the hashtag #OHGOPSenateDebate. We’ll be monitoring your posts throughout the evening.

The same debate opportunity was offered to the Democratic Senate candidates, however, not enough candidates met the requirements.