Ohio primary season kicks off with last day of registration, first day of early voting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The final day of voter registration for the March 17 primary election saw dozens of people stopping by Boards of Elections to register or confirm their registration.​

With early voting set to begin Wednesday, the Franklin County Board of Elections received more than 61,000 requests for absentee ballots and it expects to see more than that vote over the next few weeks.​

Because the primary falls on St. Patrick’s Day this year, officials are recommending voters consider voting early to avoid complications on the day of the election.​

Some people, like a young man named Alexander, stopped by the Board of Elections to make sure he was registered and could vote in the upcoming election.​

“There’s no way for the government to know what I think or feel without my votes,” explained Alexander.​

He isn’t wrong, as Jen Miller, the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, points out, we live in a representative democracy.​

“There’s a wide range of differences in candidates on both parties and so this is your chance to tell the party that you’re affiliated with who you like and what you believe in,” said Miller.​

She also said she understands some people’s cynicism, but encourages them to participate none the less.​

“This is a participatory democracy, it’s a representative government and so this is a critical step in our elections and how our government’s run,” said Miller. “Every chance you get to express your opinion at the ballot box, you should take.”​

That is because a number of local races, whether it is for candidates, tax levies, or the like, come down to a handful of votes.​

Recently, a city council race in Urbancrest ended up tied. Had one more voter cast a ballot, they would have tipped the scale in favor of one of the candidates.​

As it turns out, the winner of the race was instead determined by fate.

“The board flipped a coin and that’s how the board member got into office; by a coin flip,” explained Aaron Sellers, the spokesman for the Franklin County Board of Elections.​

Voters who register to vote at their Board of Elections before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday will get a chance to prevent that from happening.

Another interesting thing about primaries in Ohio is it is the only time you can change your party affiliation.​

Because Ohio is an open-primary state, you can ask for a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or issues-only ballot.​

Casting a Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian ballot will automatically affiliate you with that party. The major parties in the state won’t necessarily know who you voted for, but they will know you voted for a particular party, and you will go on a list of registered members of that party.​

These lists are used by the parties to plan their campaign efforts ahead of the General Election, and, some claim, to determine how to carve up districts to ensure certain parties have an advantage through political gerrymandering.​

If you choose to vote on the issues-only ballot, you do not get to vote on any of the races with candidates and will only be deciding on local issues in front of you, like levies.​

Casting this ballot identifies you as unaffiliated. All the major parties will know that, too, and it is highly likely you will be contacted by both in order to convince you to vote for their candidates in November.​

If that sounds unappealing to the point where you’d rather not be bothered, sometimes the annoyance may be worth it.​

“There’s many tax issues, there’s levies on the ballot, you’re voting for local representation, which some would argue, there is far more impact locally than at the national level,” said Sellers.​

Susan Kratzer recently moved to Ohio. She voted in the 2016 election and Tuesday, she registered to vote here.​

She said even if her candidate doesn’t win their primary, she won’t be upset as long as people get out and participate.​

“If you don’t vote then you really can’t say the government doesn’t represent me,” said Kratzer. “You didn’t go out and vote.”​

That representation is no small thing, either. According to Miller, it wasn’t until after women earned the right to vote that clean water issues, child labor, forced marriages, divorce, and women’s ability to own property were dealt with. That was 144 years after our nation was born, and only 100 years ago.​

“We really see, in the 20th century, the government changing to be more responsive to the needs of families and communities once women have the right to vote,” said Miller. “What that teaches me is a couple of things; one is, they fought so hard for us not to have that right, then it must be really important; and secondly, we see the changes that have occurred when folks get out there and vote.”​

Early voting opens at the Franklin County Board of Elections at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Check with your local Board of Elections for when early voting will be available to you.​