Ohio lawmakers respond to Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s lawmakers are sounding off about the President’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

If confirmed, Barrett would be the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the youngest member on the current court.

Many of our lawmakers are on opposite sides when it comes to Barrett’s nomination: Democrats argue it’s a mistake and Republicans say she’s perfect for the job.

“It’s not a good choice, it’s a great choice,” noted Republican Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Jordan called Barrett a top-notch legal scholar.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also expressed support for the 48-year-old judge, saying,” Judge Barrett has an impressive background. I look forward to meeting with her in the coming weeks as she goes through a fair and thorough evaluation process.”

Barrett is a Federal Appeals Court judge. Before that, she worked in private practice and taught at Notre Dame Law School for 15 years. Barrett is reliably conservative on some issues.

Democrats have painted the nominee as a threat to some policies they favor.

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) responded to the nomination, saying, “It is clear from Barrett’s legal opinions, writings and commentary that the future of healthcare, protections for pre-existing conditions, voting rights, women’s rights, and the principle that no person is above the law — not even the president — are in serious jeopardy if she is confirmed.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said the decision is a betrayal by both President Trump and Mitch McConnell.

“He (McConnell) hasn’t provided money for rental assistance, hasn’t provided money for local commuters to prevent layoffs, police and fire, but McConnell can move heaven and earth for a Supreme Court justice,” Brown said.

Trump is pushing the Senate to complete confirmation hearings for Bennett before the November election, six weeks away.

Senate hearings are scheduled to begin the second week of October.