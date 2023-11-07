COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The polls have closed, and Ohio will soon learn whether abortion access will be protected by the state constitution.

Poll workers across the state have begun the arduous task of tallying votes across thousands of polling locations, and no race will be watched more closely than Issue 1. The initiative would constitutionally enshrine the right to make decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and pregnancy, and it would prohibit limits on abortion before fetal viability.

Any prohibitions on abortion after fetal viability – generally accepted as between 22-24 weeks gestation but would be determined by an individual’s doctor – would not apply should the pregnant person’s health or life be at risk.

Polls closed at 7:30 p.m., although anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote.

Who voted ‘yes’?

A coalition of reproductive rights and social justice organizations have rallied behind the amendment, including the ACLU of Ohio, Equality Ohio, the Ohio Women’s Alliance and Pro Choice Ohio. The state’s Democratic lawmakers have also expressed their support, including Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and other minority party leadership.

Medical professionals and medical students have also publicly supported Issue 1, including the groups Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine, the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Ohio chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Supporters of the amendment claim that establishing a constitutional right to the procedure is crucial to counteract the increasing slate of restrictions on the procedure the legislature has enacted into law. A specific concern raised among supporters is the possible re-implementation of the state’s six-week abortion ban, which is currently held up in court.

Who voted ‘no’?

Many of Ohio’s statewide officers, all Republicans, publicly opposed Issue 1. Gov. Mike DeWine – who signed the six-week abortion ban into law – has long opposed abortion access. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is also running for U.S. Senate, has been among the most vocal opponents of the abortion amendment, even before it was placed on the ballot.

Leading up to an August vote on whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution, LaRose told supporters that that vote was “100%” about abortion and other progressive policies, including raising the minimum wage and legalizing recreational cannabis.

Opponents of the abortion amendment have made numerous, sometimes dubious claims about the impact the amendment may have on parental consent requirements and gender affirming care. Those against the amendment have also criticized the post-viability exceptions for the health and life of the mother, arguing that placing that determination in the hands of medical professionals would allow “painful” abortions “up until birth.”

What is the current status of abortion in Ohio?

With the state’s six-week ban on hold, abortion is currently legal through 21 weeks gestation, or 21 weeks after the first day of a pregnant person’s last menstrual cycle. Medication abortion is available through 10 weeks gestation.

Ohio has nine abortion clinics spread across the state’s urban areas, with three providing only medication abortions. Of clinics that do provide abortion procedures, three provide the procedure up until the legal limit, with others offering it until 15 to 19 weeks gestation.

About 20,600 abortions were performed in Ohio in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly three-quarters of abortions occurred within nine weeks gestation. About half a percent of abortions – or 113 – occurred after 21 weeks.

Data from the Society of Family Planning and the Guttmacher Institute suggest that the rate of abortions has not rapidly increased but has recovered from a significant drop in the month or so that Ohio’s six-week ban was in effect.

Even with stable numbers, the need for financial and logistical support to obtain abortions has increased exponentially. A record number of patients have sought the statewide abortion fund’s services in 2023, with demand for the fund eclipsing all of 2022 by late August. Restrictions in neighboring states since the fall of Roe v. Wade have increased out-of-state demand for procedures in Ohio, the fund told NBC4 in August.

Regardless of how Issue 1 is decided, the Ohio Supreme Court will rule in the coming months whether a preliminary injunction on the six-week ban can remain in effect while the law’s constitutionality is challenged in court. If the abortion amendment should pass, however, the ban would be in direct violation.