CLEVELAND (NEXSTAR) — The five leading Republican candidates vying for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat will square off for the first time in a live debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland — and we want your input!

Nexstar’s Ohio TV stations, including NBC 4, will host the hour-long debate with candidates Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, JD Vance, and Matt Dolan at 7 p.m. on March 21.

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered by the candidates live on television during the debate.

Ohio GOP Senate Debate candidates, clockwise from upper left, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, JD Vance, Matt Dolan, and Josh Mandel.

You can submit your questions in the following ways:

— Tag WJW with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook or Instagram pages. Make sure to use the hashtag #OHGOPSenateDebate

— Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to debateresponses@fox8.com OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)

Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)

Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)

Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it up to keep it steady)

Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

The debate can be viewed on Nexstar stations and their websites across the Buckeye state. Those stations are WDTN 2 News in Dayton, NBC 4 in Columbus, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville, and FOX 8 News. The debate will also stream on each station’s website.