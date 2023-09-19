For an earlier report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission, which was set to start drawing Ohio House and Senate maps, to be used in the 2024 election, last week, still has not reconvened to start work due to Republican infighting.

“Their inability to agree on a co-chair is hindering the process and frankly is obstructing what was meant to be a fair and democratic process,” Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said. “Ohioans deserve better.”

“Fair and equal representation is the cornerstone of our democratic republic,” Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) said. “The commission has failed the people of Ohio, so far.”

The current legislative maps have been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court five times. The commission charged with revising them will reconvene Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

Antonio and Russo are the two Democratic lawmakers on the commission and despite the commission’s delay, they just proposed what they consider fair maps.

Their version of a House map would theoretically give Democrats 43 of the 99 seats, compared to the 32 they have right now. And the Senate maps would theoretically give Democrats 14 of the 33 seats, compared to the seven they currently hold.

“Our map more closely matches Ohio statewide voter preferences than the current map we are functioning under, our map respects municipal and county boundaries while keeping communities of interest whole,” Antonio said. “It minimizes splits and avoids partisan packing.”

“Passing fair maps is something this commission has actually failed to do five times since it was established. And we know why, it’s because the supermajority Republicans are so drunk on power that they refuse to do the bare minimum of letting voters have a real voice at our statehouse,” Russo said.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Senate Republican Caucus John Fortney said “good faith negotiations continue.”

“There were significant constitutional violations with the maps proposed by the democrats the last time and we haven’t had an opportunity to review the new submission,” Fortney said.

The secretary of state did set a Friday deadline for maps to be drawn in anticipation of legal battles, but said the absolute latest date the commission can approve a map is October 23.