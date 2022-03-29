WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WCMH) — The two Democrats hoping to unseat Gov. Mike DeWine in November meet for their first debate Tuesday evening, ahead of the May 3 primary that will send the winner to the general election.

The debate scheduled for 7-8 p.m. will be a duel of former southwestern Ohio mayors: Cincinnati’s John Cranley and Dayton’s Nan Whaley. The Ohio Debate Commission will host the debate at Central State University in Wilberforce, outside Dayton.

Watch the debate live here on NBC4i.com.

The two candidates both spent the last eight years leading their cities. Cranley has touted Cincinnati’s “comeback” in his campaign, with population growth beaten only by Columbus.

Whaley most notably led Dayton through the city’s 2019 mass shooting and tornado outbreak, and last year she was president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Tuesday night’s debate will be a chance for the Democrats to become more recognizable to a statewide audience. Sixty-nine percent of likely voters in a late February poll commissioned by NBC4 said they were still undecided between Cranley and Whaley, who polled even at just under 16% each.

That Emerson College poll has been the only independent survey of the Democratic race.

The latest poll of the Republican primary, an early March survey from Fox News, put Gov. Mike DeWine at 50%, with only 1 in 10 voters undecided. Canal Winchester farmer Joe Blystone (21%) and former Congressman Jim Renacci (18%), are his top challengers and running to his right.

DeWine did not agree to the Ohio Debate Commission’s debate invitation, so that debate was pulled from the schedule.

Despite criticism on both sides of the aisle, DeWine has generally been a popular governor. NBC4’s poll with Emerson last month found 45% of likely primary voters approve of the job he is doing, 37% disapprove and 18% were neutral.