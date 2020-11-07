Ohio, Columbus elected officials react to Biden being declared presidential winner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here are reactions from elected officials in Ohio and Columbus on Joe Biden being declared the winner Saturday of the 2020 presidential election:
- Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther
- Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio 3rd District)
- U.S. Rep Tim Ryan (D-Ohio 13th District)
I want to congratulate Joe Biden for never wavering in his belief that there is a better path forward for America. The era of division and inertia is over. Now is the time to unite as a nation behind President Joe Biden. The challenges are great, but the opportunities are unlimited if we come together as one people.
- For Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who included in his message an interview he gave with CNN
- David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party
I want to thank every single person who made phone calls, chipped in support, and fought their hearts out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You all played an essential role in this historic election win. While Ohio didn’t go blue in the presidential race, every single volunteer, activist and Democratic voter kept the Trump campaign engaged and spending time and resources in Ohio. They were worried up until the final days and hours, and every hour and dollar Trump spent here was an hour and dollar he didn’t spend in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
- Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan
