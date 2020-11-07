Ohio, Columbus elected officials react to Biden being declared presidential winner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here are reactions from elected officials in Ohio and Columbus on Joe Biden being declared the winner Saturday of the 2020 presidential election:

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

THIS is what democracy looks like. Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. And gratitude to all the voters, poll workers and election officials. #USA pic.twitter.com/HlmSMcICcQ — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) November 7, 2020

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio 3rd District)

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan (D-Ohio 13th District)

I want to congratulate Joe Biden for never wavering in his belief that there is a better path forward for America. The era of division and inertia is over. Now is the time to unite as a nation behind President Joe Biden. The challenges are great, but the opportunities are unlimited if we come together as one people.

For Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who included in his message an interview he gave with CNN

Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden



I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/fCrbSldYki — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 7, 2020

David Pepper, chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party

I want to thank every single person who made phone calls, chipped in support, and fought their hearts out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You all played an essential role in this historic election win. While Ohio didn’t go blue in the presidential race, every single volunteer, activist and Democratic voter kept the Trump campaign engaged and spending time and resources in Ohio. They were worried up until the final days and hours, and every hour and dollar Trump spent here was an hour and dollar he didn’t spend in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan

Democrats in 2016:



“Russia interfered in the election. We will not accept the integrity of the results!”



Democrats in 2020:



“How dare you raise questions about election integrity!” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 7, 2020

This article will continue to be updated with reactions on Saturday.