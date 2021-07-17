Ohio car dealer Moreno top GOP fundraiser in U.S. Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest twist in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio is that Cleveland car dealer and first-time candidate Bernie Moreno outraised the rest of the crowded Republican field for the quarter.

The $2.2 million Moreno reported raising as of June 30 was topped only by Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s $3.1 million, which included a transfer of over $1 million from his congressional account.

Campaign finance reports show former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken raised $1.1 million, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel raised just under $976,000 and Cleveland businessperson Mike Gibbons raised $533,000.

