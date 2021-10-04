COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The big race this fall is the seat for Ohio Congressional District 15. Steve Stivers resigned from the seat and is now the Ohio Chamber of Commerce CEO. The current candidates are Democrat Allison Russo and Republican Mike Carey.

You can figure out if live in District 15 by entering your zip code here. From there, you may be taken to another page where you will need to enter your address.

Besides the congressional race, voters will cast their ballots on people who are their neighbors, and issues that affect them directly.

From city and village councils to township trustees to school board members, there are hundreds of positions being contests and need filling.

Some interesting numbers to consider this November

Township Trustee: Every area has them and there are 159 contested races in our area. There are also a lot of trustee positions that are uncontested.

Charter Amendments

Bexley has six charter amendments on the books

Gahanna has seven charter amendments

The city of Granville has a whopping 15 ballot measure that considers how the city operates

Columbus has a proposed ordinance on the ballot for voters to consider.

“Notice is hereby given that in pursuance of an ordinance of the City Council of the City of Columbus, Ohio, passed on the 14th day of June 2021, there will be submitted to a vote of the people of Columbus at the General Election to be held at the regular places of voting, on Tuesday, the 2nd day of November 2021, the question of shall the proposed ordinance, Proposed Ordinance #1, Clean Energy, be adopted?”

Other cities with one charter amendment

Canal Winchester

Pataskala

West Jefferson

Marysville

School districts bonds and levies

Kenton City Schools 6.48 mills

Reynoldsburg schools 3.91 mills

Marion City schools 5.02 mills

Cambridge city schools 4.9 mills

River View schools 4.8 mills

Elgin Local Schools 4.6 mills

Rolling Hills schools 4.25 mills

Reynoldsburg Schools Tax 3.91 Mills 37 Years + 1 mill continuing tax

Fairfield Local schools 3 mills

Ridgedale Local 2.72 mills

Paint Valley local 2.5 mills

Tri-Rivers joint vocational 1.3 mills

Madison Plains Schools 1.25 percent

Southwest Licking 1 mill

Adena schools 1 percent tax

Local Option Alcohol Sales

Throughout Central Ohio, there are 56 ballot measures requesting the public’s input on whether to grant a company permission to sell alcohol. These measures vary from liquor to Sunday or Weekday sales.

City Councils and Boards of Education

There are 68 contested school board races. Most of the races have at least two positions and are at-large types of positions. when it comes to city or village councils, NBC4i.com has documented 100 contested races. Many of these also have multiple seats in at-large races.

Public Safety and Services

Calling 911 is an important matter, and there are 60 levies on the ballot throughout the 22 county area. When it comes to police protection, there are nine levies, and parks and recreation departments have nine also.