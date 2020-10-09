North Columbus construction company hosting Pence rally Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Columbus Monday.

Pence will hold a rally at the Nickolas Savko & Sons construction yard in north Columbus.

The Savko family has a long history in politics as the owner’s mother was involved with the Franklin County Democratic Party in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

The Savko construction company employs 400 workers and has more than 700 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks.

Owner Martin Savko Sr. said one of the reasons he’s backing the Trump-Pence ticket is because they’ve adjusted the depreciation value on expensive construction equipment.

“I’m voting for my business and I’m voting to support the people that come here to work for us every day and trust our family,” Savko said. “Mr. Trump lowered the taxes on business to align with the rest of the taxes that businesses across the world pay.”

Savko added that the construction industry is booming and that the company is hiring.

The rally is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m and close at 12:30 p.m.

Registration for the event is available here.