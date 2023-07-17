Six Nexstar stations to bring live debate telecast to more than five million voters ahead of Aug. 8 special election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nexstar television stations serving Ohio announced on Monday that an exclusive live debate will be televised across the state on Issue 1, a proposal that would require that any future amendment to Ohio’s constitution be approved by at least 60 percent of the eligible voters voting, rather than a simple majority.

“Your Local Election Headquarters: Ohio Issue 1 Debate” will take place on Tuesday, July 25, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, at the studios of WCMH-TV NBC4 in Columbus, and will be telecast and live-streamed throughout the state.

The one-hour debate will bring potentially five million voters across the state of Ohio and will air on six Nexstar television stations serving the state, including NBC4 WCMH-TV in Columbus, WJW-TV in Cleveland, WDTN-TV in Dayton, WKBN-TV/WYTV-TV in Youngstown, and WTRF-TV in Wheeling, WV/Steubenville, Ohio.

The debate will be moderated by NBC4 Anchors Colleen Marshall and Matt Barnes, and will feature Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R), Mike Gonidakis (President, Ohio Right to Life), Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D) and Mike Curtin (Former State Lawmaker, Former Editor of The Columbus Dispatch).

The special election including the vote on Issue One is scheduled to take place on Aug. 8. For more information on the special election, voting requirements and where to vote, please visit https://www.voteohio.gov.