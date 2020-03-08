NBC’s Chuck Todd says Ohio will be in play in both primary, general elections

Early voting for the March 17, 2020 Ohio Primary Election begins on February 19. Check out our guide for information on how to vote and find your sample ballot.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC Political Director and Meet the Press host Chuck Todd is not surprised that both Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will be headed to Ohio the same day as the Michigan primary this Tuesday.

Todd said that despite Donald Trump’s big win here in 2016, Ohio will be in play for the presidential election this November, but before then, it will play a “vital” role in the Democratic primary.

“Well, actually, Colleen, I think this is a must-win state for Bernie Sanders,” he said. “If you look at March 17 for what I am calling Junior Tuesday if you will, it’s pretty, while there are only four states, they are pretty substantial states when it comes to delegates. Ohio, Illinois, Florida, Arizona. Three of those four states will be competitive in the general election and I include Ohio into that. But more importantly, I think what you are going to see, you are going to see Sanders trying to make this case on trade and Biden that he can try to win over Trump voters, so I think there is a chance here for Sanders to have the electability conversation more on his terms.”

Todd said Sanders will argue that, at least in Ohio, he is in the best position of winning over Trump voters.

However, Biden supporters will claim he is in the best position of winning those voters, especially with unhappy Republicans and independents.

