NBC4’s Colleen Marshall joins panel of journalists to discuss local and national elections

Your Local Election HQ

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Colleen Marshall, NBC4 anchor, will be participating in a panel to discuss local and national elections.

The discussion will be held at the Boat House in Confluence Park around Noon on November 4. Watch the panel discussion here at NBC4i.com

The discussion will include these journalists:

  • Thomas Suddes, Journalist and Assistant Professor at E.W. Scripts School of Journalism, Ohio University
  • Ray Miller, Publisher, Columbus & Dayton African American News Journal
  • Colleen Marshall, Co-Anchor, NBC4
  • Darrel Rowland, Public Affairs Editor, The Columbus Dispatch

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools