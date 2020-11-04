NBC4’s Colleen Marshall joins panel of journalists to discuss local and national elections

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Colleen Marshall, NBC4 anchor, will be participating in a panel to discuss local and national elections.
The discussion will be held at the Boat House in Confluence Park around Noon on November 4. Watch the panel discussion here at NBC4i.com
The discussion will include these journalists:
- Thomas Suddes, Journalist and Assistant Professor at E.W. Scripts School of Journalism, Ohio University
- Ray Miller, Publisher, Columbus & Dayton African American News Journal
- Colleen Marshall, Co-Anchor, NBC4
- Darrel Rowland, Public Affairs Editor, The Columbus Dispatch