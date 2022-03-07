COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is your local election HQ and will air live on March 21 a debate featuring Republican candidates for U.S. Senate.

The live telecast will be broadcast on Nexstar-owned Ohio stations from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature five of the Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate.

Debate participants will include:

  • Matt Dolan
  • Mike Gibbons
  • Josh Mandel
  • Jane Timken
  • J.D. Vance

The location of the debate will be the FOX 8 Studio in Cleveland with five Nexstar stations set to telecast the primary debate live.

Those stations include:

  • NBC4 in Columbus
  • FOX 8 in Cleveland
  • 2 News in Dayton
  • First News 27 in Youngstown
  • WTRF TV and WOWK TV in southeast Ohio

The U.S. Senate candidates are vying for the seat of incumbent U.S. Senator Rob Portman who announced he would not seek re-election.

NBC4 has made the same offer for a debate to the Democratic candidates for Senate in Ohio and presently, not enough candidates have qualified to take part.

The Republican and Democratic primary is scheduled for May 3 and the general election will be on November 8.