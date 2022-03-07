COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is your local election HQ and will air live on March 21 a debate featuring Republican candidates for U.S. Senate.
The live telecast will be broadcast on Nexstar-owned Ohio stations from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature five of the Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate.
Debate participants will include:
- Matt Dolan
- Mike Gibbons
- Josh Mandel
- Jane Timken
- J.D. Vance
The location of the debate will be the FOX 8 Studio in Cleveland with five Nexstar stations set to telecast the primary debate live.
Those stations include:
- NBC4 in Columbus
- FOX 8 in Cleveland
- 2 News in Dayton
- First News 27 in Youngstown
- WTRF TV and WOWK TV in southeast Ohio
The U.S. Senate candidates are vying for the seat of incumbent U.S. Senator Rob Portman who announced he would not seek re-election.
NBC4 has made the same offer for a debate to the Democratic candidates for Senate in Ohio and presently, not enough candidates have qualified to take part.
The Republican and Democratic primary is scheduled for May 3 and the general election will be on November 8.