COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is your local election HQ and will air live on March 21 a debate featuring Republican candidates for U.S. Senate.

The live telecast will be broadcast on Nexstar-owned Ohio stations from 7 to 8 p.m. and will feature five of the Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate.

Debate participants will include:

Matt Dolan

Mike Gibbons

Josh Mandel

Jane Timken

J.D. Vance

The location of the debate will be the FOX 8 Studio in Cleveland with five Nexstar stations set to telecast the primary debate live.

Those stations include:

NBC4 in Columbus

FOX 8 in Cleveland

2 News in Dayton

First News 27 in Youngstown

WTRF TV and WOWK TV in southeast Ohio

The U.S. Senate candidates are vying for the seat of incumbent U.S. Senator Rob Portman who announced he would not seek re-election.

NBC4 has made the same offer for a debate to the Democratic candidates for Senate in Ohio and presently, not enough candidates have qualified to take part.

The Republican and Democratic primary is scheduled for May 3 and the general election will be on November 8.