NBC4 anchors discuss Biden’s presidential win

COLUMBUS (WCMH)

Anchor Jen Bullock spoke with Colleen Saturday afternoon following Joe Biden being announced as the presumed winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Colleen discussed the results of the election and what a Biden presidency could mean for Ohio’s elected officials.

“You only have to look at Congress to know that things will change for what their agenda is, and how they’re going to work,” Colleen said. “We still don’t know who’s going to control the Senate, there’s going to be runoff races in Georgia. But we now have a president who is a Democrat, we will have a president who’s a Democrat. So, for someone like Sherrod Brown, who has been pushing for, not only for the COVID relief package, the Senate gets back to work on this week, but he’s been talking about infrastructure changes. He kind of ran on that ‘Dignity of Work’ platform, where he wants jobs created through the infrastructure… and so, some of those key items for the Brown agenda will probably be a little easier to push through a Biden administration, than they would have through Donald Trump.”

