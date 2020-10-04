Morgan County Sheriff issues warning following theft of political signs

Your Local Election HQ

Photo courtesy the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning against the theft of political signs for the second weekend in a row.

In a post to its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office writes that anyone caught stealing political signs will be charged.

“First of all STEALING is still against the law,” the post states. “If you are caught, you can and surely will be fined and sentenced to jail.”

The post goes on to say that while the office recognizes the politically charged times, it remains important to respect people and the property of those who hold opposite political views.

“STEALING THE OPPONENTS POLITICAL SIGNS IS NOT A PROPER WAY OF SUPPORTING YOUR CANDIDATE!” the post states.

Anyone with any information about political sign theft in Morgan County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (740) 962-4044.

