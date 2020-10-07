More than 50,000 Ohioans have volunteered to serve as poll workers

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With 27 days until the election, 51,918 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker on November 3.

This includes 21,079 Democratic poll workers and 19,169 Republicans. But because of party requirements not being met in many counties, 17,257 poll workers are still needed to meet Ohio’s goal.

The breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s first-ever Poll Worker Tracker. The tracker’s goal is to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the November election.

“A new generation of patriotic poll workers are stepping up in ways never seen before,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “It’s clear that our diverse and innovative poll worker recruitment campaigns are working, but there is still more work to do.”

In an effort to continue providing voters with unprecedented levels of transparency, LaRose is providing Ohioans with weekly poll worker updates as reported by the 88 county boards of elections.