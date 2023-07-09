COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Monday is the last day for Ohioans to register to vote in the Aug. 8 special election to determine if the threshold for amending the state’s constitution should be raised.

It’s unclear how voter turnout will be for this mid-year election, but historically, August elections have had very low turnout.

For that reason, Columbus leaders are urging everyone to register in order to have a say in what happens.

“As it pertains to voting, I think it’s the most important thing that we can do,” Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said. “If you’re upset about what you’re seeing coming out of Washington D.C., if you’re upset about some of the things you’re seeing come out of our own statehouse, you have an opportunity to sign up and vote.”

The election will feature only one item on the ballot – Issue 1. Voting yes on Issue 1 would raise the threshold for passing future Ohio constitutional amendments from a simple 50% plus 1 vote majority, as it has been for more than a century, to a 60% majority.

Many Republicans pushing for the change argue it would keep out-of-state special interests away from Ohio policy, while many Democrats see it as targeting a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine reproductive rights for women in Ohio, a ballot initiative that is on its way to appearing on the November ballot. Democrats also argue that it silences the voice of the voters.

Hardin said getting out and voting, even in an August election, is important.

“That is the best way to push back on some of the stuff we’re seeing and that is the way to make sure everyone’s voices are heard is get registered, vote,” Hardin said.

Click here to find out more information on registering to vote as well as requesting an absentee ballot, hours for early voting, and other information before casting your ballot.