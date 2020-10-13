Monday campaign stops show both sides see Ohio as key to presidency

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Election Day is just three weeks away, and Monday was a perfect example of both campaigns showing they’re trying to lock up Ohio’s 18 electoral votes.

“It’s on Ohio,” Vice President Mike Pence said during a campaign rally in Columbus Monday. “It’s going to take all of us. Ohio always looms large in presidential elections, all throughout our history, and that’s just as true today.”

“You here in Cincinnati can make all the difference and all the difference in Ohio,” Joe Biden also said while at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, his second stop in the state Monday.

Both are well aware of what’s at stake.

“It means that Ohio is in play,” said Susan Millsap, a communications professor at Otterbein University.

Millsap, the director of the university’s debate team, said she follows elections closely, adding what happened in Ohio Monday shows both campaigns are trying to win the state.

“You see some polls are calling it tied, other polls just one or two points they’re off, so I think both campaigns have decided, ‘Oh, Ohio is back in play,’ and with our electoral votes, that’s significant,” Millsap said.

In 2016, President Donald Trump won the state by eight points. With just three weeks to go until Election Day, Millsap expects both campaigns to visit again.

“Either them or their vice presidential partners will be here,” she said.

Millsap also expects the Democrats to spend more time and money in Ohio than they did four years ago.