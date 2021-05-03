May 2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election – What’s on the ballot?

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: ‘I Voted’ stickers lay scattered on a table at a polling station in the King Arts Complex on November 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday, May 4 is election day. Although there are no statewide issues on the ballot, there are still some local issues up for vote.

Franklin County:

  • Issue 2 — Upper Arlington — Should the city build a new community center?
  • Issue 4 — Franklin Township Police District Proposed Tax Levy —7.37 mills, $0.737 per $100 of valuation, continuing period oftime, commencing in 2021
  • Issue 5 — Mifflin Township Police District — 2 mills, $0.20 per $100 of valuation, continuing period of time, commencing in 2021

Central Ohio:

CITY OF ATHENS MEMBER OF COUNCIL WARD 4
Bennington Township Fire Protection 1 Mill 5 Years Renewal
Berne Local School District 2 percent Income tax Renewal
CITY OF BUCYRUS COUNCIL WARD 1
City of Cambridge Council Ward 4
City of Circleville Council Ward 3
CITY OF LANCASTER COUNCIL WARD 6
City of Powell Ordinance Public Safety Tax Increase from .75 to 2 percent
Coshocton City School District 4.9 Mills renewal
Eastern Knox County Join Fire District 5 Mills 4 Years
Fairfield County Parks .4 Mills 10 Years Renewal
Hartford Township Road Construction 3 Mills 5 years Replacement
Jackson Township Zoning Amendment
Jersey Township Fire Protection 1.6 Mills 5 Years Renewal
Jonathan Alder School District 1/2 Percent 10 years Current Expenses Renewal
Knox County Children Services 1 Mill 10 Years Additional
Lakewood Local School District Bond Issue 2.65 Mills 28 years
MADISON TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION 2.5 MILLS CONTINUING RENEWAL
Madison-Plains Local School District 1.25 Percent Income Tax 10 Years
Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District 9.2 Mills 5 Years Renewal
North Fork Local School District 1 Percent Income Tax 3 years Renewal
Perry Township Fire Protection 2.5 Mills 5 years Replacement
Pickerington Local School District 2.9 mills 38 Years Bond Issue
Pleasant Township Fire Protection 1 Mill 4 Years
POLK TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION 5.4 MILLS 5 YEARS
Union Township Fire Protection 1.8 Mills 5 years Replacement
Village of Ashley Police 6 Mills 5 Years Renewal
Walnut Township Local School District 1.4 Mills 5 Years Renewal
Wynford Local School District 1.66 Mills 3 Years Renewal
Wynford Local School District Operating levy 6.9 Mills 3 Years

