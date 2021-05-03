May 2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election – What’s on the ballot?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday, May 4 is election day. Although there are no statewide issues on the ballot, there are still some local issues up for vote.
Franklin County:
- Issue 2 — Upper Arlington — Should the city build a new community center?
- Issue 4 — Franklin Township Police District Proposed Tax Levy —7.37 mills, $0.737 per $100 of valuation, continuing period oftime, commencing in 2021
- Issue 5 — Mifflin Township Police District — 2 mills, $0.20 per $100 of valuation, continuing period of time, commencing in 2021
Central Ohio:
|CITY OF ATHENS MEMBER OF COUNCIL WARD 4
|Bennington Township Fire Protection 1 Mill 5 Years Renewal
|Berne Local School District 2 percent Income tax Renewal
|CITY OF BUCYRUS COUNCIL WARD 1
|City of Cambridge Council Ward 4
|City of Circleville Council Ward 3
|CITY OF LANCASTER COUNCIL WARD 6
|City of Powell Ordinance Public Safety Tax Increase from .75 to 2 percent
|Coshocton City School District 4.9 Mills renewal
|Eastern Knox County Join Fire District 5 Mills 4 Years
|Fairfield County Parks .4 Mills 10 Years Renewal
|Hartford Township Road Construction 3 Mills 5 years Replacement
|Jackson Township Zoning Amendment
|Jersey Township Fire Protection 1.6 Mills 5 Years Renewal
|Jonathan Alder School District 1/2 Percent 10 years Current Expenses Renewal
|Knox County Children Services 1 Mill 10 Years Additional
|Lakewood Local School District Bond Issue 2.65 Mills 28 years
|MADISON TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION 2.5 MILLS CONTINUING RENEWAL
|Madison-Plains Local School District 1.25 Percent Income Tax 10 Years
|Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District 9.2 Mills 5 Years Renewal
|North Fork Local School District 1 Percent Income Tax 3 years Renewal
|Perry Township Fire Protection 2.5 Mills 5 years Replacement
|Pickerington Local School District 2.9 mills 38 Years Bond Issue
|Pleasant Township Fire Protection 1 Mill 4 Years
|POLK TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION 5.4 MILLS 5 YEARS
|Union Township Fire Protection 1.8 Mills 5 years Replacement
|Village of Ashley Police 6 Mills 5 Years Renewal
|Walnut Township Local School District 1.4 Mills 5 Years Renewal
|Wynford Local School District 1.66 Mills 3 Years Renewal
|Wynford Local School District Operating levy 6.9 Mills 3 Years