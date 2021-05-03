May 2021 Ohio Primary and Special Election – What’s on the ballot?

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will push east this evening with a wave of low pressure. Breaks in the clouds late in the day allowed temperatures to warm into the low and mid-70s, sparking some isolated showers that will diminish this evening.

A frontal system in the Midwest and a series of disturbances will bring increasing rain and scattered storms late tonight and Tuesday. A few strong storms could develop in the afternoon and early evening, as temperatures warm well into the 70s ahead of a slow-moving cold front.