CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A Republican state senator has put his name in the mix again to become a U.S. Senator.

Matt Dolan officially announced Tuesday he will run again in Ohio as a GOP challenger to Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in the 2024 election. On Monday, NBC News reported he would announce his candidacy after finishing third in the 2022 Republican primary.

In 2022, Dolan was part of a crowded field in the Republican primary looking to occupy the Senate seat that Rob Portman would vacate. The part-owner of the Cleveland Guardians garnered nearly 250,000 votes in the May primary, finishing behind 2022 general election winner J.D. Vance and former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel.

Recently, the state senator from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, brought forth Senate Bill 357 that would ramp up gun restrictions in an effort to curb violence. The bill had a second hearing in November with Dolan saying some law enforcement said his bill does not go far enough after he took out the safety protection order.

Brown will be seeking his fourth term in next year’s general election which is set to take place on Nov. 5, 2024.