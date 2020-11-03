Longtime Republican incumbent facing Democratic newcomer for District 15 seat in Congress

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A longtime Republican incumbent is facing a new Democratic challenger, hoping to win his fifth term representing District 15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Steve Stivers, first elected in 2010, is facing Democrat Joel Newby in the 2020 General Election.

Stivers is a former banker, current Brigadier General in the Army Reserves. Many consider him to be more bipartisian than others in the Republican Party, but he has sided with President Donald Trump on major issues such as health care and budget issues.

Newby, an Ohio University graduate, is a political newcomer facing his first general election. The Pickaway County native and attorney said he will better represent the people of his district, especially rural communities because he understands their problems.

The 15th District represents Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway and Vinton counties as well as portions of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.