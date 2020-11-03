Longtime GOP representative facing newcomer in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The GOP’s “bulldog” in the House of Representatives is facing a political newcomer who aims to unseat the seven-term representative for Ohio’s 4th District.

Republican Jim Jordan, representing the 4th District since 2007, is facing Democrat Shannon Freshour in the 2020 General Election.

Jordan is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and is very popular with conservative voters. Jordan is a member of the House Judiciary committee and was a member of the Ohio House of Representative and Ohio Senate before going to Washington.

Freshour supports a woman’s right to choose, social programs, and would expand the Affordable Care Act if elected. She states on her campaign website she would repeal the Trump tax “scam” while cutting taxes to the middle class.

Ohio’s 4th District represents Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Crawford, Logan, Sandusky, Seneca, Shelby, and Union counties along with portions of Erie, Huron, Lorain, Marion, and Mercer counties.