Longtime Franklin Co. prosecutor O’Brien concedes election to Tyack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The longtime Republican prosecutor for Franklin County has conceded the election.

Congratulations to Prosecutor-Elect Gary Tyack in his election as the 51st Franklin County Prosecutor. I look forward to working with him in a smooth transition that continues to protect the public safety. — Ron O'Brien (@prosronob) November 4, 2020

Ron O’Brien assumed the prosecutors position in 1997 and has served non-stop since then.

And after 23 years in office, it O’Brien has lost the seat to Democrat Gary Tyack.

Tyack is a former judge with the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals, a seat he won three times since 1986, the last win coming in November 2006. He served the court until February 2019.

O’Brien is a life-long central Ohio resident, having been born in Columbus. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio Dominican University in 1970 and his juris doctorate from Ohio State University in 1974.

In addition to the Franklin County Prosecutor, O’Brien has also served as Columbus City Prosecutor and Columbus City Attorney.