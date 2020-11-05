Local professor offers insight into status of the presidential election

All election results reported on election night are unofficial. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 will be counted until 10 days after the election.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A record amount of absentee and mail-in ballots are delaying results in some states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada as the wait continues to find out who will win the 2020 presidential election.

“Anxious. I don’t think there is any other word to describe it just anxious because anything can go,” said Columbus resident Simms Boateng. “It’s very historic and I can’t wait to see who wins.”



The Trump campaign has already launched several lawsuits in a few battleground states, and Marc Clauson, a history professor at Cedarville University says this election will not be a speedy one.

“Expect to see projections made but don’t expect those to be the final result necessarily,” said Clauson. “You have big cities but you have vast members of rural and suburban citizens whose votes will make a difference in the election. But you don’t see the counts on those right away.”

Clauson says Biden is winning in some suburban areas, which is helping his numbers. But in Ohio, it was Trump who ultimately came out on top.

“Your vote counts and may really count in certain states,” said Clauson. “You could be the difference in those razor-thin margins.”

Clauson added the election could come down to handful of counties throughout the U.S. to determine who takes the White House.

“It’s not unprecedented to see that kind of thing,” said Clauson. “We saw it in 2000. We saw some close calls before and after 2000.”