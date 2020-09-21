LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally near Toledo

SWANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — On a swing through the Buckeye State, President Donald Trump’s second Ohio stop of the day sees him visiting Swanton, outside of Toledo, for a campaign rally.

Trump made a campaign stop in Vandalia at Wright Brothers Aero late Monday afternoon.

The Toledo event is expected to start at 7 p.m. and unlike the Vandalia visit, is open to the public.

The president’s visit to Ohio comes just days after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, which has sent an already contentious presidential election season into overdrive.

Trump said he plans to name a replacement for Ginsberg by the end of the week amid calls from Democrats that the winner of the November presidential election should be the one to name Ginsberg’s replacement. Republicans blocked then-President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nomination in 2016, stating a replacement should not be voted upon during an election year.

While Trump visited the Buckeye State, his Democratic opponent Joe Biden visited another battleground state, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

