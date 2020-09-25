Limit of 1 ballot box per county reaches Ohio appeals court

Your Local Election HQ

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawyer for the Ohio Democratic Party says Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s evolving public statements and erratic actions prior to issuing a directive limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county prove his order is not reasonable.

The lawyer made the remarks before a three-judge panel of a state appellate court Friday.

LaRose’s attorney argues the directive was reasonable because the secretary of state was protecting county election boards from chaos and security risks.

The court is expected to decide an appeal of a trial judge’s order blocking the order as arbitrary and unreasonable.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Hide YLEH timestamps

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools