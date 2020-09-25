Limit of 1 ballot box per county reaches Ohio appeals court

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A lawyer for the Ohio Democratic Party says Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s evolving public statements and erratic actions prior to issuing a directive limiting ballot drop boxes to one per county prove his order is not reasonable.

The lawyer made the remarks before a three-judge panel of a state appellate court Friday.

LaRose’s attorney argues the directive was reasonable because the secretary of state was protecting county election boards from chaos and security risks.

The court is expected to decide an appeal of a trial judge’s order blocking the order as arbitrary and unreasonable.