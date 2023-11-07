COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to approve a levy that would bring in $39 million for the Columbus Metropolitan Library system during its first year.

If passed, Issue 16 would follow a trend. A levy proposed by the Columbus Metropolitan Library has yet to fail.

The 1.5-mill continuing levy with no expiration would increase the library’s current revenue of about $81 million to about $120 million. For each $100,000 of market value, the levy would increase property owners taxes by $53.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is funded by two primary sources: the state’s public library fund and voter-approved local property tax levy.

“These sources of money really fund everything that the library does,” Columbus Library CEO Patrick Losinski said in an October interview. “So if you think about the services and programs we offer, if you think about the books and the electronic resources that we buy … and finally if you think about our facilities needs, [they] are taken care of with these dollars.”

While library officials haven’t made a specific budgeted list available, the library’s website states the money would go toward “materials, resources, technology, programs and facilities.”