COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An updated levy estimator is available to use online courtesy of the Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano.

The tool is to help voters understand how levies or bond issues on the May primary election ballot could affect their property taxes.

The May 3 Ohio primary will have levies and bond issues on the ballots in six areas of central Ohio, per Stinziano. Those areas include:

Upper Arlington

Grandview Heights

Whitehall

Jefferson Township

Franklin Township

Mifflin Township

Click here to use the Levy Estimator. After entering your home address, you’ll be shown both current and estimated property taxes if a levy or bond issue in your jurisdiction passes.

Early and absentee voting for the Ohio primary election begins April 5 and runs through May 2.